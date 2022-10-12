Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish oil pipeline operator says that a leak was detected in a pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany. The operator said Wednesday that it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline that originates in Russia on Tuesday evening about 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the central Polish city of Plock. It said the cause of the leak wasn’t known. The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines running along the Baltic seabed.

