Palestinians: Israeli troops kill teen in West Bank clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says that Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes that erupted in a refugee camp in the West Bank. It was the latest bloodshed as violence surges in the occupied territory. The ministry identified the Palestinian on Thursday as 18-year-old Osama Adawi. He was among the more than 100 Palestinians killed in the West Bank so far in 2022, the worst spasm of violence in seven years. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the clashes that erupted in the Al-Aroub refugee camp in the southern West Bank. Meanwhile, Palestinian shops and businesses shuttered in protest against Israeli police raids on Wednesday.

