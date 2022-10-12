Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In New Mexico, one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. has filed its bankruptcy reorganization plan to compensate nearly 400 clergy abuse survivors with more than $121 million. The Albuquerque Journal reports a federal bankruptcy judge will hear the Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s plan in a hearing Wednesday. The long-anticipated agreement comes nearly four years after the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy reorganization to resolve mounting abuse claims that dated back decades. Under the plan, six insurers will cover $46.5 million. That leaves the archdiocese responsible for $75 million. An attorney who has represented over 200 survivors says there’s finally a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.