Tourists flock to Taiwan as COVID entry restrictions eased

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has lifted all its COVID-19 entry restrictions, allowing tourists unfettered access the self-ruled island after over 2 1/2 years of closed borders. Dozens of visitors from Thailand were among the first tourists to arrive Thursday at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport. Visitors to Taiwan are no longer required to quarantine upon entry or take any PCR tests. Instead, they will need to monitor their health for a week after arriving and obtain a negative result on a rapid antigen test the day they arrive. If people want to go out during the weeklong prevention period, they need a negative test from either that day or the day before.

