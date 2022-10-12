US to pull visas of Haitian officials, send assistance

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Senior U.S. officials say the U.S. government will revoke visas from current and former Haitian government officials involved with criminal organizations. And they say the U.S. will provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti. The officials briefed reporters on condition of anonymity Wednesday as a U.S. delegation visited the Caribbean country that has been paralyzed by gangs and anti-government protests. The officials declined to name which Haitian officials lose their visas. Both the U.S. and United Nations have indicated they’re considering the Haitian prime minister’s request for foreign troops to help with security, but have made no commitment.

