Homes inundated by swollen rivers in Australian floods

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Homes have been flooded in Melbourne and other cities in Australia’s southeast with rivers forecast to remain dangerously high for days. Authorities said on Friday about 70 residents were told to leave the suburb of Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s northwest, along with hundreds in the Victoria state cities of Benalla and Wedderburn. The Victoria State Emergency Service says it carried out 108 flood rescues in the past 48hours. State Emergency Service commander Josh Gamble said about 500 homes in Victoria were flooded and another 500 had been isolated by floodwater. To the north in New South Wales state, 550 people have been isolated or evacuated from the town of Forbes as the Lachlan River flooded.

