NY attorney general asks for court oversight of Trump Org.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has asked a judge to bar the Trump Organization from selling or transferring any of its assets without court approval while a legal battle plays out over her fraud allegations against the former president’s company. In her motion for a preliminary injunction, Attorney General Letitia James accuses the Trump Organization of continuing fraudulent activities and also taking steps to potentially shield itself from the allegations. She’s asking for an independent monitor to oversee its activities. Trump’s attorney called the filing “simply another stunt.”

