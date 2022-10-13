Officials: Vegas patrol officer fatally shot; suspect held

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a veteran patrol officer is dead after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was later arrested. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Officer Truong Thai was fatally wounded early Thursday after he and a partner stopped a vehicle while answering a domestic violence call east of the Las Vegas Strip. Both officers fired their weapons. A woman nearby was wounded but is expected to survive. Lombardo says the suspect, 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, was stopped in his vehicle several blocks away and was injured by a police dog during his arrest. Records did not immediately reflect if Hampton had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.