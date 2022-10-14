India’s energy future is looking green, report says

BENGALURU, India (AP) — India’s renewables sector is booming, with the country projected to add 35 to 40 gigawatts of renewable energy annually until 2030, enough to power up to 30 million more homes each year, a report said Thursday. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis and Climate Energy Finance estimated that India, the third largest energy-consuming country in the world, will reach 405 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and surpass the country’s target of producing 50% of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by the end of the decade. Although the country has made significant strides in clean energy, experts say there is still room for improvement.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.