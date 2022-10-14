Parkland shooter prosecutors call for probe of juror threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in the case of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are calling for an investigation after a juror said she felt threatened by another member of the jury during deliberations that ended Thursday with a life sentence for Cruz. The motion calls for law enforcement to investigate after the unnamed juror told the state attorney’s office “she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room.” A hearing is set for Friday afternoon on the motion. A divided jury spared Cruz of the death penalty and instead decided to send him to prison for the rest of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

By TERRY SPENCER and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.