Realtors apologizing for past discrimination, urging change

ST. LOUIS (AP) — When Abdul-Kaba Abdullah decided to sell his home two years ago, he listed the neatly-kept four-bedroom house at $175,000 based on pre-sale evaluations. But once a buyer made an offer, an appraiser valued the home in predominantly Black north St. Louis at only $150,000, and the bank wouldn’t give a loan for the original asking price. Black Americans have faced housing discrimination for decades. Now, some real estate leaders are apologizing for past discrimination while promising to push for change. Last month, the St. Louis area’s largest real estate trade group issued a formal apology for past discrimination. A national group and realtors in cities like Atlanta and Chicago have shown similar remorse.

