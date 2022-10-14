Retail sales flat in September as inflation takes a bite

NEW YORK (AP) — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged in September from August as rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for other things. Retail sales were flat last month, down from a revised. 0.4% growth in August. The Commerce Department reported Friday that retail sales fell 0.4% in July. Excluding vehicle sales and gas, retail sales rose 0.3%. Excluding gas sales, spending was up 0.1%. While the report showed shoppers’ resilience, the figures also are not adjusted for inflation unlike many other government reports. In fact, sales at grocery stores rose 0.4% , helped by rising prices in food.

