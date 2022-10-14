Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tried to cast his Republican challenger Tim Michels as a radical in a debate, while Michels argued that Evers has failed the state and doesn’t deserve a second term. Michels is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, which he touted during the Republican primary, but did not mention that backing in Friday’s debate. Evers defended his record and made a push for increasing funding for schools and local governments. Both candidates vowed to certify election results no matter who wins. Polls have shown the race to be about even.

