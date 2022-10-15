In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers’ resilience

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Chronic fuel shortages in France sparked by strikes and panic buying are fraying nerves and testing both the resilience and ingenuity of millions of French workers who depend on their vehicles to do their jobs. After runs on toilet paper, pasta and other essentials at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, fuel and where to find it are the latest obsessions in France. The government has urged motorists not to panic-buy. Some gas stations have banned jerrycans. Nurses are among those hard hit, because they need their cars to visit patients at home. For nurses making their morning rounds on Saturday, gasoline was the No. 1 subject for discussion.

