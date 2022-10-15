Man faces trial after explosives found in N Dakota townhouse

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Trial has been scheduled for early next year for a North Dakota man accused of setting up an explosives manufacturing operation in his townhouse garage. Police in the community of Williston in northwest North Dakota say they removed nearly 1,500 pounds of bomb-making materials from the townhouse by late Friday. Ross Petrie, of Williston, is charged with a felony called ‘release of destructive forces. Trial for the 28-year-old Petrie is set for Feb. 13. An affidavit of probable cause said Petrie’s explosives could have had “catastrophic consequences.” A criminal complaint did not disclose a motive for the explosives stockpile though police said more information would be released Monday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.