Palestinian dies from Israeli gunshot during West Bank clash

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a man has died from a gunshot wound he suffered during confrontations with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. Early Sunday, the ministry identified the man as 30-year-old Mujahed Daoud. He was among five Palestinians wounded Saturday by live fire during clashes in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan. It was the latest death connected to a series of Israeli raids in the Palestinian territory, which the military says target wanted Palestinians involved in planning or taking part in recent attacks on Israelis. Meanwhile, the military says its troops shot a Palestinian who hurled a Molotov cocktail at a civilian bus near Hebron. The army has given no other details, including the suspect’s condition.

