Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California banned the sale of flavored tobacco products two years ago, but the law has never been allowed to go into effect due to a campaign backed by big tobacco companies to put the issue to voters. Now, Californians will decide on Nov. 8 whether to support the ban or repeal it. Opponents say it’s bad for small businesses and state tax revenue. Supporters of the ban say it protects kids who are the main demographic that the products target with their candy-like flavors. The ban would prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes.

