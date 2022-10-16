4 wounded in shooting outside Atlanta university library

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say four people were shot, including three students, during Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming outside a campus library early Sunday. Police say a large group of people were listening to a DJ near the Robert W. Woodruff Library around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots. According to Clark Atlanta University, a preliminary investigation found three students and another person were wounded when shots were fired from a vehicle. The historically Black college was celebrating homecoming. Atlanta police say one of the victims was grazed and refused medical attention. Three others were taken to a hospital, though they were conscious and alert.

