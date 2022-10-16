98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Almost 100 people mostly from Haiti who were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the Florida coast had no food or water for two days. The U.S. Coast Guard says the 96 Haitians, as well as a passenger each from Uganda and the Bahamas, were spotted about 20 miles east of Boca Raton, Florida, by a Coast Guard helicopter last week. They were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Sunday. The Coast Guard said in a statement that passengers told crew members they had been at sea for a week and had no food or water during the last two days. The boat was overloaded with 53 men, 35 woman and 10 children.

