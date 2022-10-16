Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could influence the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Oliver is the third name on the ballot in the marquee matchup between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. In most states, that make would Oliver an afterthought. But Georgia law requires an outright majority to win statewide office. Polls suggest a tight Warnock-Walker race, so it may not take a considerable share of the vote for Oliver to force a runoff.

By BILL BARROW and JEFF AMY Associated Press

