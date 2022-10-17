Assailants apologize to ex-Japanese soldier over harassment

TOKYO (AP) — A former Japanese soldier who suffered sexual harassment while serving in the army says she has accepted apologies from four servicemen in a groundbreaking case that prompted a Defense Ministry-wide investigation into growing reports of assaults in the military. Rina Gonoi filed a sexual harassment case with the ministry last year, saying she had suffered multiple assaults by male colleagues. After prosecutors dropped the case, she quit the army and submitted a petition signed by more than 100,000 people seeking a reinvestigation. In a country where gender inequality remains high, sexual harassment is often disregarded. Japanese women have slowly begun to speak up, though many still suffer silently.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.