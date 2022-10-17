Colorado county to send out mislabeled election ballots

DENVER (AP) — Nearly 110,000 voters in a southern Colorado county will be receiving general election ballots that were mistakenly labeled as primary election ballots. The blunder led the state’s secretary of state to appoint a supervisor to oversee November’s election in a county that also had issues with ballots in its primary election. Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office said in a news release Monday that ballots won’t be reprinted because the misprint sent to voters in Pueblo County was on a tear-off tab and does not effect the “legal validity” or accuracy of the rest of the ballot.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.