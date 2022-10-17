Drivers shoot daughters in Florida road rage confrontation
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy Florida highway and wounding each other’s daughters, who were passengers in their back seats. William Hale, of Douglasville, Georgia, and Frank Allison, of Callahan, Florida, were charged last week with attempted second-degree murder in the Oct. 8 confrontation on U.S. Highway 1 in Nassau County, which is in the Florida’s northeasternmost corner. A witness told sheriff’s deputies that both vehicles were being driven so erratically and engaging in a “cat and mouse” chase. Hale’s daughter suffered a leg wound while Allison’s suffered a collapsed lung. Hale told deputies that he and Allison had been braking in front of each other repeatedly during the confrontation.