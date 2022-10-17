Former President Obama, Michelle Obama in Chicago to vote

CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is about to hit the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 8 election, but first he and former first lady Michelle Obama came home to vote. The two arrived at the downtown Chicago Board of Elections Supersite shortly after noon, voted and left. The former president is about to hit the campaign trail in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin on behalf of Democrats running for office in those states. His first planned stop is in Atlanta, where on Oct. 28 he will appear on behalf of Stacey Abrams, the Democrat running for governor.

