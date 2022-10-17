Kemp, Abrams to debate on 1st day of early voting in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Early in-person voting is beginning in Georgia, hours before the candidates for governor meet in the first of two scheduled debates. Democrats are pushing supporters to vote early in races that include a pivotal U.S. Senate seat. Republican incumbent Brian Kemp is releasing new proposals to fight crime as he continues attacks on Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams on the issue. Abrams says she wants to use Monday’s debate to highlight plans including expanding Medicaid, raising teacher salaries and making housing more affordable. More than 4 million people could vote in the state’s elections this year, with more than half likely to cast ballots before Election Day.

