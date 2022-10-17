Lee and McMullin scheduled to face off in Utah Senate debate

OREM, Utah (AP) — Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin are scheduled to face off Monday evening at a televised debate three weeks before Election Day. The debate will be the only time the candidates appear together in the lead-up to next month’s midterm elections. Though Utah is a reliably Republican state, the Senate race is expected to be close. The election pits Lee — a loyal Trump ally — against McMullin, a former Republican who since 2016 has been among his most vocal critics. Both candidates have bombarded the airwaves and voters’ mailboxes with attack ads throughout the fall as Election Day nears.

