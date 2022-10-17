No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo worked together five years ago after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak at the time was Democratic chairman of the Clark County Commission. He praised Lombardo, the elected Clark County sheriff and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Nowadays, there are no fond words, with the Nov. 8 Election Day approaching and polls generally showing a close race as Sisolak seeks a second term as governor. Sharp and shrill ads funded by the parties, political action committees and campaigns blame each candidate for a range of ills.

