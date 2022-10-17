One of 6 novels set to be crowned 2022 Booker Prize winner

LONDON (AP) — The winner of the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction will be chosen Monday from among six novels that explore the impact of personal and historical traumas on individual lives. Two books by American authors are on the shortlist for the 50,000 pound ($57,000) award. They are Elizabeth Strout’s symphony of everyday lives “Oh William!” and Percival Everett’s novel about racism and police violence, “The Trees.” The other contenders include “Glory” by Zimbabwe’s NoViolet Bulawayo; Irish writer Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These” and “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka. British fantasy author Alan Garner is also on the list for “Treacle Walker.”

