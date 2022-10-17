Turkey, Greece trade accusations over 92 naked migrants

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Greece traded accusations 92 migrants who were found naked at their joint border, a day after the United Nations called for an investigation into the incident. Greece’s migration miniter tweeted a photo of the migrants on Saturday, accusing Turkey of pushing them into Greece, prompting Turkey to accuse Greece of engaging in “fake news.” On Monday, Turkey’s foreign minister again rejected the allegation and accused Athens of “shameless and reckless” behavior. He also took aim at European Union nations, accusing them of encouraging EU-member Greece to “slander” Turkey. The Greek government’s spokesman, Giannis Oikonomou, meanwhile, charged that Turkey was “continuing to openly instrumentalize migrants and even with unprecedented and unthinkable practices of barbarism.”

