UN says renewed tribal clashes kill 13 in southern Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says renewed tribal clashes in a southern province in Sudan have killed at least 13 people and wounded more than two dozen. The world body says Monday the clashes between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups began late last week over a land dispute in the Blue Nile province. It says the fighting subsided Sunday. It displaced at least 1,200 people who were taking refuge in schools in a town there. It was the latest violence to hit the chaos-ridden nation in recent months. The U.N. migration agency said the Jabalaween tribe, which is on the side of the Brita group, expelled its rivals, the Hausa, from the area.

