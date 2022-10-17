US governments tells Arizona to remove border containers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government’s call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers that are filling gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week. It calls for the existing containers to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts that have been awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.