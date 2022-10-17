US governments tells Arizona to remove border containers
By ANITA SNOW
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government’s call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers that are filling gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week. It calls for the existing containers to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts that have been awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area.