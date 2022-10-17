US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The office of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson says the Iowa congresswoman has been hospitalized with a kidney infection. Hinson’s chief of staff issued a statement Monday saying Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids. The statement says the congresswoman “is looking forward to being back on the road soon.” Hinson’s congressional office did not respond to a message asking when Hinson is expected to be released. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.