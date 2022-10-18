2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say two Indian laborers were killed in a grenade attack in disputed Kashmir, two days after assailants fatally shot a Kashmiri Hindu man. Police say the suspect arrested in Monday’s attack was an undercover militant. The two victims were day laborers from Uttar Pradesh. Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989, and tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict. A spate of targeted killings in Kashmir this past year has come as Indian troops have intensified counterinsurgency operations and clamped down on dissent and media freedom across the region.

