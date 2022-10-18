Activist objects to museum selling toys of Hindu deities

BOSTON (AP) — A Hindu rights activist is calling on a Massachusetts museum to stop selling children’s plush toys representing three Hindu deities, which he says are “insensitive.” Universal Society of Hinduism President Rajan Zed said toys depicting Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesh and Lord Hanuman were available on the Peabody Essex Museum’s online shop last week but had been removed by Tuesday. A spokesperson said the museum halted sales of the toys while it reviewed the complaint, but they will be back on sale shortly. The museum pointed out that the toys are widely available and made by a company founded by an Indian American family.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.