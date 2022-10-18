Cabin company featured on reality show settles lead claims

The company featured on the cable TV show “Maine Cabin Masters” has settled claims that it violated lead safety and exposure rules. The settlement reached by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Kennebec Property Services LLC of Manchester, Maine, resolves allegations that arose from five renovations in 2020 on properties built before 1978, when lead paint was banned. Lead dust is a special concern for children because can cause irreversible health effects. A company representative didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The show is broadcast on Warner Bros. Discovery Network.

