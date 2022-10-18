China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim

LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry says its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration. The comments came as Britain’s foreign secretary summoned the charge d’affaires at the Chinese embassy in London on Tuesday to demand an explanation for the actions of the Chinese consulate staff. British police said a peaceful protest outside the Chinese consulate on Sunday turned into a “hostile” situation when unidentified men came out of the building, dragged one of the protesters into the consulate grounds and assaulted him.

