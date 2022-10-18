German cybersecurity chief out after reports of Russia ties
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Interior Ministry says that the head of the national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence. The ministry said Tuesday that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency, German news agency dpa reported. Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media have reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent. The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.