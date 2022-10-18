Skip to Content
Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electric transformers

By KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong customs department said Tuesday it had seized methamphetamine that could be worth about $5.9 million in the market after its officers uncovered the drug hidden in electrical transformers.

The consignment containing about 76 kilograms (168 pounds) of crystal meth from Mexico was in transit at Hong Kong International Airport en route to Australia.

During an inspection Friday, the officers found the haul concealed inside false compartments inside three transformers, a department news release said. An investigation was underway.

