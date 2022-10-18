Igor Levit back on road but post-pandemic far from normal

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Levit arrives at Carnegie Hall changed by the pandemic. Emotional insecurity caused by the pandemic plus the war, energy crisis and climate change are making him cherish moments before an audience. His stop in New York on Tuesday is part of a quick U.S. tour that takes him to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday and Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia, on Sunday. His new recording “Tristan” was released by Sony Classical on Sept. 9 and his book “House Concert,” written with Florian Zinnecker, is being published in English by Polity in January.

