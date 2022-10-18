McCarthy: No ‘blank check’ for Ukraine if GOP wins majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy warns that Republicans will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine if they win back the House majority. The comments made in an interview with Punchbowl News reflect his party’s growing skepticism about financial support for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. They also raise fresh questions about the resiliency of America’s support for Ukraine as a growing number of Republicans, particularly those aligned with Donald Trump’s “America First” approach, question the need for federal spending abroad at a time of record-high inflation at home. Congress has approved tens of billions in emergency security and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine since February.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

