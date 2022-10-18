Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Gov. Tim Walz over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. And he expressed incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over violent crime and the Feeding our Future scandal Tuesday night in their only televised debate of the campaign. And Walz said there’s a clear difference between them on abortion rights. The debate was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester. They’ll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.