New Alberta premier apologizes for Ukraine comments

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The leader of the Canadian province of Alberta is apologizing for what she called “ill-informed” comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said her views have “drastically evolved.” Danielle Smith is the new premier of Alberta and leader of the United Conservative Party. She opined on social media earlier this year that there may be parts of Ukraine happier to break away from the mother country. Smith says she now categorically condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Smith has also been criticized for saying she believes COVID-19 unvaccinated people are the most discriminated group she has seen in her lifetime.

