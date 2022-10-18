NJ sues oil, gas firms, trade group over climate change

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials have announced a lawsuit against five oil and gas companies and a petroleum trade organization alleging deception on role fossil fuels play in climate change. Attorney General Matthew Platkin and other officials accuse the firms Tuesday of trying to hide the link between their products and climate change. The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and damages, including for damage to natural resources. The Shell Group said the problem required a collaborative, society-wide approach rather than legal action. Exxon Mobil said such legal proceedings waste millions of dollars of taxpayer money without helping solve the problem.

