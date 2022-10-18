‘Philly on Fire,’ ‘Bella!’ tie for Library of Congress prize

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Documentaries about feminist leader and politician Bella Abzug and a deadly 1985 Philadelphia police bombing are the winners of this year’s Library of Congress film prize. “Bella!” and “Philly on Fire” were selected by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. It’s the first time that two films were chosen for the award, now in its fourth year. Burns called the films “spectacular,” and the makers each will receive the full $200,000 grant. The money is intended for use in final production and eventual distribution of the films. The Library of Congress prize was established to support documentaries that bring “American history to life.”

