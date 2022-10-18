Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Tuesday that 67-year-old Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores. Prentice said in a statement that Kennedy was arrested Monday while driving a stolen vehicle. Prentice has described Kennedy as a “person of interest” in the deaths of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens. Their dismembered bodies were found last week in the Deep Fork River. Prentice did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

