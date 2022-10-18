Ralph Macchio writes of embracing his ‘Karate Kid’ persona
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
Ralph Macchio has written a book called “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me” about his experience making “Karate Kid” and how time helped him embrace the character of Daniel LaRusso. He revived the character in 2018 with “Cobra Kai,” a continuation series also starring William Zabka, who played his nemesis Johnny Lawrence in the original film. Other characters from the three films have also appeared. The show’s third season was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series. The fifth season is streaming on Netflix.