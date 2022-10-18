RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Vancouver suburb
BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — An Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer in Burnaby, British Columbia, has been killed in what in the province’s public safety minister calls a terrible tragedy. RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says 31-year-old Const. Shaelyn Yang was stabbed to death while she partnered with a bylaw officer at a homeless camp. He says a suspect was shot and injured and remains in hospital. Burnaby RCMP Detachment Commander Graham De La Gorgendiere says Yang worked with the police mental health and homeless team.