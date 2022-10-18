Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says a voter registration error has caused up to 6,000 voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races. Hobbs said in a statement Tuesday that affected voters will receive the correct ballot shortly. Hobbs is the Democratic candidate for governor and has staked her campaign largely on her staunch defense of the 2020 election in the face of criticism from former President Donald Trump and his allies. Her Republican rival, Kari Lake, has spread Trump’s unsupported claims of fraud two years ago and has called on Hobbs to step aside from overseeing the midterms while she’s on the ballot.

