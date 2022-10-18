S Carolina Senate again rejects abortion ban; bill not dead

COLUMBIA S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have again rejected a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state. But they left open a small chance Tuesday some compromise could be reached. The stalemate in the Republican-dominated Legislature hasn’t changed for weeks. The Senate voted 26-17 Tuesday to insist on its bill keeping South Carolina’s current ban on abortions after cardiac activity is present, usually around six weeks. The House insisted on its own version of a full ban last month with exceptions only for pregnancies from rape or incest, or if the mother’s life were threatened. The bill now goes to a conference committee.

