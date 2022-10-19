After disastrous primary, Arizona county overhauls elections

PHOENIX (AP) — An outside consultant hired by Arizona’s rural Pinal County says preparations are on track for a successful midterm election after a disastrous primary season that constituted one of the biggest election debacles in the U.S. this year. Brad Nelson is the former longtime elections chief in neighboring Pima County. He told Pinal County’s Board of Supervisors Wednesday that faulty communications comprised the biggest issue he found in the Aug. 2 primary, which saw one-fourth of the county’s polling stations run out of ballots. Erroneous ballots that left off municipal races were earlier mailed in July to 63,000 voters.

